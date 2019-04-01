This year is the 80th anniversary of the introduction of the DC Comics superhero known as Batman. It was Detective Comics #29 in 1939 where The Dark Knight started fighting crime, and now he’s one of the most beloved comic book characters of all-time. There have been and will continue to be all sorts of celebrations for the Caped Crusader, and LEGO has added some more to the pile with a new batch of LEGO Batman 80th anniversary sets coming to shelves in August. Check the out below.

Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker

The Joker has been wreaking havoc on Gotham City, and it’s up to Batman and his trusty Batmobile to stop him. Armed with hidden stud shooters and fire, the Batmobile screeches through Gotham with flame exhaust blasting from the back. It’s not quite the perfect recreation of the original Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie, but it’s as close as any LEGO set has come to it. Oh, and The Joker comes with a little blaster. Neat!

The set consists of 342 pieces and will cost $29.99.

Batwing and The Riddler Heist

The Riddler is on the run after pulling off a huge heist, and he’s about to make a getaway in his personal helicopter. But that won’t stop Batman from pursuing in his sleek Batwing. Joining in the chase are Commissioner Gordon in a Gotham City police car, and Shazam has also flown in to help out too. It’s like a Fast Five heist pursuit as The Riddler drags the safe behind him, which doesn’t sound very efficient. but whatever.

The set consists of 489 pieces and will cost $49.99.

Both of the LEGO Batman 80th anniversary sets will be available on August 1, 2019. But there are several other playsets in honor of the Dark Knight’s anniversary that will be available this summer too, and you can get all the details on them over here.