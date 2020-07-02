It can be hard to find enough shelf space for all the LEGO sets inspired by our favorite movies and TV shows. Thankfully, the building brick company has launched the new LEGO Art sets, which allow builders to create pop culture portraits with a mosaic art style, thanks to thousands of tiny LEGO studs.

The first wave of LEGO Art sets have been revealed, and they include portraits of characters like Darth Vader, Darth Maul and Kylo Ren from Star Wars, as well as various versions of Iron Man. For fans of higher art, you’ll also find LEGO Art sets that allow you to create colorful portraits of Marilyn Monroe inspired by Andy Warhol, as well as all four of The Beatles.

LEGO Art Portraits

Each of the new LEGO Art portrait sets contains roughly 3,250 pieces, nine 16×16 stud mosaic tiles to place the tiny pieces on in a “color by numbers” fashion, a new brick separator, a hanger for the portrait, a signature tile, and even a curated soundtrack that you can listen to while you’re building.

These LEGO Art portrait sets are a little pricey at $119.99 for each portrait square, but each of them comes with enough pieces and instructions that allow for three or four different portrait builds. There are four color variants of Marilyn Monroe, four portraits of each member of The Beatles, three different versions of Iron Man, and three of the major Sith villains from Star Wars.

If you’ve got the extra cash, you can buy three of the Star Wars and Iron Man LEGO Art portrait sets and use them to build one big portrait. The Star Wars sets combine to form a big vertical Darth Vader piece while all the Iron Man sets form a landscape portrait of Iron Man shooting his repulsor blaster.

You can get a closer look and more details on each of the LEGO Art portraits below.

LEGO Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Pop art admirers can now recreate Andy Warhol’s famous bright pink screenprint of Marilyn Monroe from 1967, or reimagine it in three different colours using LEGO tiles. As art and design lovers tailor the tone of their piece to suit their artistic temperament, they can tune in to new insights and details about Warhol from those that know him best.

LEGO The Beatles Music lovers can bring Beatle-fandom into the home with a LEGO portrait of their favorite band member, whether it’s John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison or Sir Ringo Starr. Each set can be used to create four unique portraits or collect four and display the full band side-by-side. Fans can get by with a little help from friends of the Beatles as they switch their headphones over to accompanying soundtrack to listen to music and stories about the band as they build.

LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man Super Hero fans can decide between powering their hero up with the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV with this 3-in-1 set. After the tough decision is made, builders can recharge by listening to cool details about the set and stories from Marvel Experts as part of the accompanying soundtrack. Fans who want to channel Tony Stark and ‘run before you walk’ can combine three of the same sets into one to create the ultimate Iron Man artwork.

LEGO Star Wars™ The Sith Celebrate iconic villains from a galaxy far, far away with this 3-in-1 portrait set. Choose between portraits that pay tribute to the Sith, with Darth Vader, Darth Maul or Kylo Ren, or take the artwork to the next level by combining three sets into an ultimate Darth Vader™ wall piece. The soundtrack means the Force will be with fans as they create their very own piece of wall art while listing to music from the films and fun stories from Star Wars creators.

***

The LEGO Art Iron Man set will be available exclusively from LEGO retail stores and LEGO.com starting on August 1. Meanwhile, the other three sets will be available from retailers starting on September 1 in the US. They’ll all be available for pre-order starting on July 2. For more information, head over to the LEGO shop website.