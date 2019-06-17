Even though Dark Phoenix was the final installment of the X-Men franchise on the big screen, the legacy of the mutants, as they existed under the 20th Century Fox banner, still has one more breath to take.

The third and final season of the FX series Legion continues to the story of the mentally ill telekinetic mutant David Haller, who just might be the most powerful being on the planet. That’s a problem when he’s also mentally unstable, and the third season will bring his greatest challenge yet: fixing the past. Watch the Legion season 3 featurette to see how that will play out.

Legion Season 3 Featurette

The featurette sets the stage for the third season by reminding us where we found David Haller (Dan Stevens) at the end of season two. Then it starts to show us what David is doing with this psychedelic sort of cult he’s created, and how he plans to use time travel to dig into the past and maybe fix all of the damage he’s done

It looks like there are a lot of moving pieces here, and the show has really leaned hard into the mind-boggling nature of David’s mutant abilities and mental illness. It will all come to a head this season as the show comes to a close. Executive producer Noah Hawley previously had this to say about bringing the series to an end:

“Looking at a story about a character who is mentally ill, there was a sense of a path of the illness and recovery that he goes on. We meet him in the hospital, he’s at his lowest point…he leaves the hospital, everything’s going great. He stops taking his meds and then he starts to spiral. Where we left him at the end of the second season, again at his lowest point, there’s only two ways that he can go—he can either get back to a healthy place or he can go off the bottom of the map, and once we decide which one of those he’s going to do, we felt that was the end of the story, because otherwise you just start the loop again.”

The end of this story includes the introduction of Game of Thrones star Harry Lloyd as Professor X, who happens to be David Haller’s father. As for how integral the mutant mentor will be in this season, fans will have to find out for themselves.

The series also Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Katie Aselton, Jean Smart, Navid Negahban, Jemaine Clement and Hamish Linklater.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion follows the story of David (Dan Stevens), a man who believed he was schizophrenic but discovered he might be the most powerful mutant in the world. With help from a team of specialists, David harnessed his unique abilities and learned he’d been haunted by a malicious parasite. Now, David is all that stands in the way of Farouk (Navid Negahban) from attaining infinite and world-ending power, so he enlists the help of a young mutant whose secret ability is the key to his plans to repair the damage he caused.

Legion returns to FX on Monday, June 24 at 10pm ET/9pm CT.