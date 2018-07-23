The Legion panel, the last Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, had several panelists including producer and writer Nathaniel Halpern, executive producer and director John Cameron, Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb, and cast members Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Jeremie Harris, Jean Smart, and Farouk himself, Navid Negahban.

One person noticeably missing was show creator Noah Hawley, who, according to the Comic-Con schedule, was supposed to be a panelist. Even if Hawley had been there, however, there likely would have been little additional insight as to what may take place in Season 3, which FX confirmed will air in 2019.

A Rehash of Season 2: A Lot of Stuff Happened, Including Dancing, And Some of It Was Bewildering

There was still plenty to talk about, however, as the show is known to be visually stunning and often confusing. The first ten-plus minutes, in fact, were a video recap of Season 2. The recap was helpful, and made me confident that I now understood about 72% percent of what happened (I still don’t get the minotaur though. What was up with that minotaur?).

As it turns out, the cast and crew were often just as confused as the audience when it came to the show. As Cameron explains: “We’ll often read the script, get confused, go make the episode and make believe we understood it…and then we’ll see the final cut [that Hawley does] and it’s often quite radically different but always better.”

Other members of the cast voiced things that initially (or still) confused them as well: Smart mentioned that the idea of the astral plane was a difficult concept to her at first, and Stevens said that often the whole cast was often collectively confused in season 1.

In addition to talking about being confused from time to time, the cast also discussed the fan-favorite dance numbers from previous seasons. “This year we really stepped it up,” Stevens explained, referring to Season 2’s opening dance number. “It was all brought together by Bill Irwin, one of the greatest dancers in America.” Fellow actor Aubrey Plaza was less enthusiastic about the dancing, and admitted she found it challenging: “I’ll never forget it,” she deadpanned. “I have nightmares about it every night…but I think it made me a better person.”

Plaza’s trepidations aside, no one ruled out the potential for future dance numbers. The possibility of a musical episode was even suggested, much to the excitement of the audience.

What Do We Know About Season 3?

Not much. Will things remain a bit complex and perplexing? Probably, but that’s part of the beauty of the show. Many panelists expressed admiration for Hawley’s genius, with Bill Irwin going as far as to say “I would want to be Noah Hawley,” when he was asked what superhero he would want to be in real life. So whatever Hawley cooks up for next year, it will likely be as dazzling and odd as the two seasons before it.

One thing we’re unlikely to see in Season 3, however, are characters like ‘David’s Dad’ making a cameo. “We never want to do Easter eggs like we’re running an Easter egg farm,” Loeb explained. “We want to be able to do things that Noah feels are right for the story.” Loeb went on to add that the adding such cameos would be challenging given the number of players that would have to be involved to make that happen.

The show has plenty of characters of its own to play with, however. And if the season follows the trajectory of the first two, one other thing we can expect is that everyone will change. A lot. David perhaps had the biggest change in season 2, where he swung from being the show’s hero to the show’s villain. All the characters, however, have changed significantly. Syd, for example, has stepped into the hero role, Lenny commandeered a new body and Melanie now lives in an ice cube with Oliver.

And there are no limits, it seems, to where Hawley will take the show next. I can’t wait to watch Season 3 next year and see how more confused I can get.

Season 3 of Legion will air on FX in 2019.