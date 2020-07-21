There are a bunch of movies leaving HBO Max in August 2020, including all eight of the original Harry Potter movies. This piece highlights five of the best movies leaving the service, and it does not include any Harry Potter movies, because you’ve all probably seen them a few times by now. But just so you know: you only have a few weeks left to stream them on HBO Max.

Anyway, let’s leave ol’ Harry in the dust and break down a few great films you should catch up with before they disappear from HBO Max.

Misery

One of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made, Rob Reiner‘s Misery features a powerhouse performance from Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes, a deranged fan with a misplaced sense of entitlement over a franchise she loves. I don’t think there’s ever been a movie that details the dark side of fandom as well as Misery. Pour one out for James Caan’s ankles.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

No other movie vanishing from HBO Max in August features a lengthy knife fight in which John Wick (Keanu Reeves) dispatches of several mercenaries in an antique shop, or a motorcycle chase involving swords at high speeds. Therefore, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum deserves special attention. I will brook no argument on this point.

Good Will Hunting

The movie that turned writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck from struggling actors into Oscar-winning Hollywood wonder boys, Good Will Hunting overcomes any of its shortcomings through terrific lead performances from Damon and the late Robin Williams. It’s one of the most mythologized films on this entire list for good reason: it’s the launchpad for at least two major careers, but it’s also an emotionally gripping piece of work about friendship, love, and regret. It holds up.

Dumb & Dumber

In the halls of the Peak Moron Cinema pantheon, there’s a huge shrine devoted to Dumb & Dumber, the Farrelly brothers’ 1993 paean to hilarity and idiocy. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are absolutely incredible in the lead roles – so much so, that even if this was the only movie Carrey made in 1994, it would still have gone down as an all-timer. The fact that he also starred in both Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask in the same year is just icing on the cake.

You’ve Got Mail

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan made rom-coms look easy. Of course, it helps that this delightful remake of Ernst Lubitsch’s 1940 movie The Shop Around the Corner was written and directed by Nora Ephron, an undeniable queen of the genre. If 2020 has you down and you’re looking for a movie that will actually make you feel good inside for a while, fire up your old AOL account and give this movie a shot.

