Despite flirting with the genre at the beginning of his career with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, Edgar Wright has never made a full-fledged horror film. But that’s all going to change when his highly anticipated psychological thriller Last Night in Soho hits theaters next year.

Wright has been hailed for his singular grasp on visual comedy and sleek action filmmaking, but psychological horror is something that he hasn’t really dipped his toes in. Which is why Last Night in Soho will “feel very different” from his past films, Wright teased in a new interview. While the filmmaker remained tight-lipped on details for the film, which features a star-studded cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy and takes place in both 1960s and contemporary London, Wright did have plenty new things to tease about the distinctive Last Night in Soho tone.

In a new interview with Empire, Wright teased a little of what to expect from Last Night in Soho. Namely, a film like none he’s ever made before:

“It will feel very different to my other films. But I’ve always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling. Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there’s a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the ’60s and ’70s that have something of an operatic nature. I’m using that kind of visual grammar.”

While Wright broke out with the horror comedy Shaun of the Dead, and impressed with a fake trailer for Grindhouse, the filmmaker is mostly known for his stylish comedies like Hot Fuzz or rhythmic action films like Baby Driver. But, as many comedians-turned-horror-filmmakers have said, comedy and horror are two sides of the same coin — both are about timing.

Speaking of timing, the film’s two timelines are the only other hint we have about this mysterious film, which reportedly takes place in both 1960s London and modern day. Wright had previously teased that the film taps into his “nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in.”

Produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright, Last Night in Soho also stars Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (recently seen in Murder Mystery), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen,and Rita Tushingham,

Last Night in Soho will hit theaters on April 23, 2021 after being delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.