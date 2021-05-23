Edgar Wright has delivered incredible blends of comedy, action, horror and sci-fi with movies like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. But the filmmaker is about to give us something extremely different with his latest effort.

Last Night in Soho is a straight-up psychological horror-thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit). The movie was meant to be released last year, but ended up getting pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the film is slated for release this fall, just in time for Halloween, and the first footage arrived in a quick TV spot teasing the full trailer that will debut on Tuesday. Check out the Last Night in Soho teaser below.

Last Night in Soho Teaser

The Last Night in Soho teaser comes with a tagline that will clearly be accompanying the film’s marketing campaign, “What happened last night in Soho?” Whatever happened, it involves neon-soaked imagery and the unmistakable style of 1960s London. That’s because the movie finds an aspiring fashionista suddenly transported to that iconic time period in London’s history. Here’s the official synopsis:

A young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

Edgar Wright has cited Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion as inspirations for the film, and he previously said:

“It will feel very different to my other films. But I’ve always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling. Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there’s a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the ’60s and ’70s that have something of an operatic nature. I’m using that kind of visual grammar.”

Edgar Wright co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917) and he also produces with Nira Park, and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (The Adjustment Bureau), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen,and Rita Tushingham.

Last Night in Soho opens in theaters on October 22, 2021.