Whenever there’s a new Edgar Wright movie on the way, everyone should be excited. And while we don’t know much about his forthcoming thriller Last Night in Soho, we’re happy to hear that Focus Features will be releasing the film in the fall of 2020. Find out what we know about Edgar Wright’s latest movie below.

Edgar Wright shot Last Night in Soho in London earlier this year, and Focus Features will release the film in the United States on September 25, 2020. The director has been posting some electric glimpses behind the scenes through his personal Instagram, including shots with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung (Oldboy, Lady Vengeance). But he’s also posted some casual shots to allow for a nice Cornetto break too:

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Though an official plot synopsis has yet to be revealed, we’ve heard that the movie will take place in London in both the 1960s and modern day. Reportedly, Taylor-Joy will have the lead role in the 1960s while McKenzie will star in the modern day scenes. As for how these characters are connected or why the story unfolds in two different time periods, we have no idea.

The only other clues that Edgar Wright has provided come from him describing the film as being in the same style as Roman Polanski’s Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now. That’s drastically different from the kind of movies Edgar Wright has made before, each sizzling with action and comedy, some lightly spoofing the same kind of genre films that came before them. The director also previously said:

“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

As we said, there might be hints to be found in Edgar Wright’s Instagram, but the shots seem to be intentionally framed so as to create a vibe for the movie without giving anything away. We’ll just have to patiently wait to see what kind of story Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns came up with on the page. Since we have over a year until the film is released, it will likely be awhile before we get the first trailer, so just stay tuned.