The trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho dropped today, and it’s pretty damn great. But if that hasn’t satiated your hunger for more Soho goodness, you’re in luck – there’s also a poster for the film. Like the trailer, it’s moody and atmospheric, and it features stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy front and center. See the poster, and some behind-the-scenes images, below.

Here it is, the Last Night in Soho poster in all its rainy glory. In Edgar Wright’s new film, which he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, we follow “a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

Thomasin McKenzie is the girl who is somehow able to go back in time, while Anya Taylor-Joy is the 1960s singer. And that’s really all we know! Wright’s film remains shrouded in secrecy, but it certainly looks like a must-see. It’s also a change of pace for Wright. The filmmaker has dabbled in various genres before, but they’ve all been comedic – a horror-comedy, an action-comedy, a sci-fi comedy, and so on. Last Night in Soho, however, is a straight-up thriller. While I’m sure there will be some sense of humor in there somewhere, this does not look like a comedy. The flick has been described as a “straight-up psychological horror-thriller,” and on top of that, it’s Wright’s first film with a female lead character.

To create his new thriller, Wright drew on films like Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion as inspiration, and there’s a clear giallo influence in the trailer. In addition to McKenzie and Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho also features Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen.

Last Night in Soho arrives in theaters on October 22.