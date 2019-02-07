We last saw Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) way back in 2003’s Bad Boys II, but sixteen years later, she’s moved to Los Angeles, joined the force, and teamed up with a partner named Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). Meet the newest iteration of Syd and Nancy.

The Bad Boys universe comes to the small screen with L.A.’s Finest, the first original series from Spectrum. Yes, cable companies are making their own shows now, and you can check out the (deeply weird) first teaser for this flagship series below.



LA’s Finest Teaser

Am I the only one who thinks it’s a little odd to spend half of your first look video leaning into the whole “stripper cop, bra & apron” vibe before denouncing it and then showing literally five seconds of actual footage? It’s a weird case of having your cake and eating it, too: Spectrum knows damn well that this teaser is going to get attention from places like Maxim magazine (“hot chicks pillow fight!”) by taking this approach, and the whole thing just seems utterly disingenuous. You can’t have it both ways. But hey, at least Alba is the one yelling “daaaaaaamn!” in the five seconds of footage, right?

What a bizarre, unfortunate way to introduce your show to the world.

Jerry Bruckheimer executive produces this spin-off alongside the two leads, and Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier wrote the pilot. Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, Sophie Reynolds, Barry Sloane, and Jake Busey co-star.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer/Michael Bay “Bad Boys” franchise, the one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

L.A.’s Finest will premiere exclusively on Spectrum’s On Demand platform on May 13, 2019. The show will be free for Spectrum subscribers, but they’re going to need a hell of a lot more than this to stop users from cutting the cord. In fact, this teaser may be enough to convince some people to leave the service.