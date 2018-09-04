Film festival season is officially underway, and while movies that emerge from fests like Venice, Toronto, and Telluride often become Oscar contenders, the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society isn’t ready to look that far ahead just yet. Instead, they’ve looked back at the films of the past few months and issued their Summer Movie Awards, with Mission: Impossible – Fallout and performers like John Cho (Searching), Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) winning big.

Take a look at the full list of winners below.



The movies eligible for competition in these Summer Movie Awards had to be released between May 1, 2018 and August 31, 2018. Factoring that requirement into their decisions, the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society (which includes /Film’s own Peter Sciretta as a member) awarded the following films across ten categories:

Best Summer Blockbuster:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Best Summer Actor:

John Cho – Searching

Best Summer Actress: (Tie)

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Summer Supporting Actor:

Adam Driver – Blackkklansman

Summer Supporting Actress:

Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians

Summer Sequel, Prequel or Spin-Off:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Summer Documentary:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Summer Indie:

Eighth Grade

Summer Director:

Spike Lee – Blackkklansman

Summer Screenplay:

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade