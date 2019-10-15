If you were thrown off by the photorealistic animals of Disney’s The Lion King, the upcoming Lady and the Tramp live-action remake has none of those problems. With real rescue dogs playing the beloved characters, Lady and the Tramp is kicking it old school, featuring voice actors narrating over dogs who are trained to share meatballs and chase after dog pound vans. While a little CGI trickery is used to make the dog’s mouths move, it’s all real and good doggos. Watch the Lady and the Tramp trailer below.

Lady and the Tramp Trailer

Directed by Charlie Bean from a screenplay by Andrew Bujalski and Kari Granlund, Lady and the Tramp is the first live-action Disney remake to debut on the forthcoming streaming service Disney+. And while there is an air of VOD to it — all bright and flat colors, it’s shot not unlike A Dog’s Journey — you can’t deny there’s an appeal in watching cute real-life dogs frolic around a 1900s town. Plus they are played by rescue dogs, which makes this sweet-looking movie all the more heartwarming.

Tessa Thompson stars as the voice of Lady, Justin Theroux as the voice of Tramp, Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear; Janelle Monáe as the voice of Peg, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah, and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty.

Here is the synopsis for Lady and the Tramp:

In Disney+’s “Lady and the Tramp,” a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home. Life is good for Lady, an overachieving American Cocker Spaniel who resides in an upscale suburban neighborhood. Her owners, Jim Dear and Darling, spoil her daily and her neighbors, Jock, an outspoken Scottish Terrier and Trusty, a world-weary Bloodhound, are always within barking distance. But when a baby enters the picture, Lady is no longer the center of attention, and the arrival of cat-loving Aunt Sarah only complicates matters. Lady soon finds herself alone on the streets in an unwelcoming part of town. Fortunately, Tramp steps in, and the streetwise mongrel is quick to teach her the ways of the world. Before long, the prim and proper pure bred and the fast-talking mutt are partaking in moonlight strolls in the park and romantic spaghetti dinners by candlelight. Tramp savors the independence of a world without leashes or fences alongside his roguish friends Peg and Bull, but Lady misses the comfort and safety of a family, and soon both must decide where – and with whom – they belong.

Lady and the Tramp premieres on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.