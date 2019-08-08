You can scrub the memory of the photorealistic lions out of your mind with the upcoming Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, which stars some very good real-life doggos. The canine cast of the Disney+ film is made up exclusively of rescue dogs, voiced by Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliott, Janelle Monáe, and more. See the Lady and the Tramp remake first look images.

Lady and the Tramp Remake First Look

People has the first look at Lady and the Tramp, which will be kicking it old school and feature real-life dogs that are voiced by actors without all the trouble of uncanny CGI mouths. But despite the upcoming live-action remake having to rely on real dogs, the resemblances to the characters of the 1955 animated film are remarkable. Lady (voiced by Thompson) is played by a Cocker Spaniel named Rose, whose big floppy ears have the perfect glossy sheen needed for our sheltered protagonist. Meanwhile, Tramp (voiced by Theroux) isn’t as hot (yes, I said it!) as his animated counterpart but Monte, a rescue from a kill-shelter in New Mexico, is mangy and adorable.

The rest of the dogs seen above are Trusty (Elliott), the wise bloodhound; Jock (Ashley Jensen), the Scottish terrier; Peg (Monae), the sassy pooch famous for that iconic jazz number; and the aptly named pitbull Bill (Benedict Wong). The rest of the cast is rounded out by Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez, and Arturo Castro.

Lady and the Tramp follows “an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch scene.”

So yes, we’ll get to see those two real-life dogs above eat some spaghetti once Lady and the Tramp heads to Disney+ following its launch on November 12, 2019.