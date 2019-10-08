Ever since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, hardcore Star Wars fans have been yearning to learn more about the mysterious Knights of Ren, the rain-soaked battle bros loyal to Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo (Adam Driver). The characters were completely absent from The Last Jedi, but they’ll be back in J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this winter, and they’ve been teased in a few pieces of marketing leading up to the movie’s release.

But just because they’re going to appear on screen again, that doesn’t mean Abrams is going to peel back the curtain and reveal their identities. In fact, according to a new book, we’ll never see the characters’ faces or even learn what species they are.



Hopefully you haven’t gotten a Knights of Ren tattoo or, worse, wagered your entire life savings in a bet that we’ll learn a lot about them by the time the credits roll at the end of the cinematic Skywalker saga. Because according to ScreenRant, their identities will remain a mystery – at least through The Rise of Skywalker. (There’s always the chance that a comic comes along that fleshes them out more and fills in their backstory.)

The outlet points us to an entry in a new reference guide called Ultimate Star Wars New Edition, which a Twitter user has helpfully taken a screenshot of below:

Sounds like we won’t see their faces, which I’m not surprised about but I was kind of hoping we might *shrug* pic.twitter.com/ZilQVgIl4i — Mollie Damon?? (@MollieDamon) October 8, 2019

In case that tweet gets deleted, the text reads:

“The Knights of Ren are Kylo Ren’s most deadly and mysterious servants. With their bodies encased in rusty, battered armor and their faces permanently concealed beneath ominous masks – echoing that of the new Supreme Leader himself – even their species remains a mystery. What is obvious to anyone who witnesses them in action is that their fighting skills and martial prowess are without equal. Each Knight is armed with a lethally effective and unique weapon, suited to either long range or close-quarter combat.”

Abrams and company are, as usual, keeping a tight lock on the specific details of these characters, like whether or not they’re Force-sensitive, leaving the fan community to speculate and wonder about them until the film hits theaters on December 20, 2019. But this book entry seems to indicate that there will be a lot more wondering left to do after that, so there’s still time to turn your Knights of Ren tattoo into one that says “Knights of Renovation” to match your new medieval-themed house restoration business. Hey, it’s not my fault you got a tattoo based on characters you know nothing about and now you have to start a small business and live with the consequences!