Have you heard of Knightfall? It’s a series on History that debuted late in 2017, and apparently it did well enough to earn a second season order. Not only that, but the series was able to pull in Mark Hamill for a major role in season 2, and the first teaser reveals the Star Wars saga star as another grizzled, old knight, this time without a lightsaber. Watch the Knightfall season 2 teaser below.

Knightfall Season 2 Teaser

As you can see, there’s no footage for us to see from the series, but merely an introduction to Mark Hamill’s new character Talus, a Knights Templar veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for 10 years and is brought in to train new recruits. Talus will also be a key part of the development for Templar leader Landry du Lauzon (Tom Cullen), who was dealt quite a crushing blow in the first season after Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) was murdered by husband King Philip (Ed Stoppard), but not before giving birth to Landry’s baby. It’s like a medieval soap opera over here.

Joining Tom Cullen as returning cast members this season are Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France, Julian Ovenden as William de Nogaret and Pádraic Delaney as Gawain. Plus, we’ll also get some new cast members, like Tom Forbes and Genevieve Gaunt playing Louis and Isabella, the respective son and daughter of King Philip. One of them is violent and unpredictable, so that should create plenty of tension.

However, there is a changing of the guard this season behind the scenes as Aaron Helbing (The Flash, Spartacus: War of the Damned) has taken over Knightfall as the show’s showrunner and executive producer.

Unfortunately, as of now the only release date for Knightfall is “soon,” and since the first season arrived in December of 2017, it wouldn’t be surprising if History took advantage of this year’s excitement surrounding Star Wars Episode 9 and released the second season just before the sci-fi saga sequel hits theaters that same month this year. Stay tuned for more.