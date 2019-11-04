Hasbro has been releasing a great line of quality lightsaber replicas in their Star Wars Force FX Elite line-up of elegant weapons from a more civilized age. While several versions of lightsabers for main characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Kylo Ren have been released over the years, some characters are just now having their weapons released for fans to collect. But a recent announcement from Hasbro at The Saló del Manga de Barcelona (an anime and manga convention in Spain) has revealed new lightsaber replicas for the Jedi alien Kit Fisto and the Dathomirian Sith assassin Asajj Ventress.

Kit Fisto Lightsaber



First up, we’ve got Kit Fisto’s green lightsaber coming in the spring of 2020. This is the first time the weapon of the Nautolan Jedi Master, who was one of the many Jedi present at the Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, has been available for fans to purchase for display on their shelf in such high quality. Hopefully this means that Jed Master Plo Koon will also see his lightsaber released sometime soon as well.

Asajj Ventress Lightsaber

Meanwhile, for all you dark side fans out there, Asajj Ventress will finally see her unique lightsaber released. The slave, former Jedi Padawan, assassin of the Sith, a Nightsister and bounty hunter is quite deadly with her pair of lightsabers, and it’s cool to see them brought to life in the real world since she’s an animated character that hasn’t been in the movies. Like Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress has a curved lightsaber hilt, and she also carries two of them. Unfortunately, if fans want to pull off Asajj Ventress cosplay, they’ll have to spend double the money to make it happen. This lightsaber also arrives in spring 2020.

As of now, no price has been revealed for these lightsabers, but the Kylo Ren lightsaber in the Force FX Elite line retails for $299.99 (though it has been sold between $250 and $270). But since that lightsaber is a little more complicated, I wouldn’t be surprised if these cost a little less than that model.