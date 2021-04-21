Netflix is on the verge of closing a deal for Shout It Out Loud, a KISS biopic that will be directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning. KISS band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will provide “close cooperation” for the project, which will “focus on that duo going back to when they were two misfit kids from Queens who formed an unlikely friendship.”

Deadline has the scoop that the KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud is destined for Netflix. Per the report, “Netflix is tying up a deal after a bidding battle” for the film, which will involve “The band’s concert-arena anthems,” and also “focus on that duo going back to when they were two misfit kids from Queens who formed an unlikely friendship, starting KISS after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. Trying to set themselves apart from the “hair” bands of the day, they accented their power chords and pyrotechnics with makeup.” Deadline also adds that the film is essentially a “formative story” about the band.

Shout It Out Loud has a script from Ole Sanders. William Blake Herron wrote a previous draft. KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will have close involvement with the film, which can be both a blessing and a curse. While it’s great to have the help of the actual people involved with the story, there’s always a chance that those very people might want to sanitize and glamorize certain elements.

Music biopics continue to be popular, although many of them (see: Bohemian Rhapsody) aren’t even that good and tend to stick the same rigid music biopic formula so brilliantly satirized by Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Every now and then someone will come along and buck the formula, creating something unique. Will Shout It Out Loud try something new, or will it adhere to the established formula? We shall see.

Joachim Rønning is directing the project, which will be produced by Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment, Leigh Ann Burton through Opus 7, Courtney Solomon, David Blackman, and Jody Gerson through Universal Music Group, Doc McGhee through his McGee Entertainment, Rønning and KISS members Simmons and Stanley. Atmosphere’s Dorothy Canton and David Hopwood are executive producing. The film is said to be on the fast track, so we’ll likely be hearing more about it very soon as the production comes together and cast members start being announced.