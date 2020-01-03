Season 3 of BBC America’s hit drama Killing Eve hasn’t even premiered yet, but the network is so confident in the series that it has already ordered a fourth season. “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve?” said Sarah Barnett, the president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group. “It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.” When any show is able to break through the noise of the Peak TV era in such an impressive way, another season renewal seems like a proper response.



Killing Eve Season 4 is Coming

We assume the fourth season will feature the return of Sandra Oh as government agent Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as psychopathic assassin Oksana Astankova (aka Villanelle), and Fiona Shaw as MI6 agent Carolyn Martens, but since we haven’t seen the third season yet, we can’t completely rule out a shocking death of one of those characters that might shake up the status quo. But Barnett is excited about what the show has in store:

“The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

A premiere date for season 3 has not been announced yet (it’s rumored to arrive this spring), but Gentle, who oversees the production, had this to say about the early season 4 renewal:

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey. It is a testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

The second season of Killing Eve just landed on Hulu a few days ago, so I’m still several episodes away from being caught up, but I’m really enjoying the series thus far. Comer is wonderful at playing a truly unhinged psychopath, and Oh is excellent as the harried, obsessed agent who’s constantly on her trail. Here’s hoping the series can sustain the levels of quality that have earned it such acclaim in its early days.

Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day) are set to join the cast, and season 4 will be led behind the scenes by an as-yet-unannounced female lead writer who will follow in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote, respectively.