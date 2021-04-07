The Killers of the Flower Moon cast has added a pair of Grammy-winning singer/songwriters to its ranks. Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson will act in Martin Scorsese’s newest movie, appearing in the cast alongside with big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons.

But in case you needed another reason to get excited about this film, Scorsese has also hired the excellent Jack Fisk as the film’s production designer. Some of Fisk’s credits include There Will Be Blood, The New World, and The Revenant. This will be the first time he and the beloved director will be working together.



Based on real events as chronicled in author David Grann’s book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in the 1920s and tells the story of a string of murders that were committed against members of the Osage nation, a tribe of indigenous people who were essentially shunted into a small section of Oklahoma by the government, only to discover that the land they were forced onto was incredibly rich in oil. The Osage became some of the wealthiest people in the world and a subject of great fascination in the American popular consciousness, but predictably, the immense wealth in their community drew all sorts of nefarious predators who tried to wrench that money away and take it for themselves. Jesse Plemons plays an FBI agent tasked with solving the murders, Lily Gladstone plays an Osage woman whose sister is killed, Leonardo DiCaprio plays her husband, and Robert De Niro plays a rich white rancher who is also DiCaprio’s character’s uncle.

According to Deadline, Jason Isbell will be making his acting debut in the movie in the role of Bill Smith, an “adversary” to DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart. Sturgill Simpson (The Dead Don’t Die, Queen & Slim, The Hunt) will play “infamous rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer.” Also joining the cast are William Belleau (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Osage rancher Henry Roan, and Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman) as Kelsie Morrison, a local hustler.

Meanwhile, The Film Stage reports that two-time Oscar nominee Jack Fisk has been hired as the film’s production designer. As mentioned above, he certainly has experience crafting western sets, and some of his other impressive credits include movies like The Master, Mulholland Dr., The Thin Red Line, Phantom of the Paradise, and The Tree of Life.

Killers of the Flower Moon has a budget of over $200 million. No release date has been announced yet.