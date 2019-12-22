Netflix has released the trailer for its newest true-crime docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Directed by Geno McDermott, Killer Inside chronicles the fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, who in 2015 was convicted of murder, two years before he was found dead in his cell by suicide. It’s a dark and tragic story that comes from the studio behind Netflix’s Making a Murderer and Evil Genius. Watch the Killer Inside The Mind of Aaron Hernandez trailer below.

Killer Inside The Mind of Aaron Hernandez Trailer

Netflix has tapped into the market hungry for true-crime documentaries, with hits like Making a Murderer, The Staircase, and more hitting the zeitgeist at the right time. Now Netflix is rolling out its latest true-crime documentary series that has several layers of tragedy to it.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez tells the story of NFL athlete Aaron Hernandez, who played for the New England Patriots until 2013, when he was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee. Two years later, he was convicted of homicide, and two years later, he was found dead in his cell of apparent suicide. After his death, Hernandez’s brain was studied, revealing that he had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive degenerative disease usually found in NFL players after they’ve suffered too many head-blows.

Here is the synopsis for The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez:

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior. A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.

The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez hits Netflix on January 15, 2020.