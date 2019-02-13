Kill Them All is the latest comic book property coming to the big screen. The 2015 graphic novel by Kyle Starks is being developed into a feature film by Paramount Pictures with Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse producers Josh Abblebaum and André Nemec attached to adaptation.

Variety reports that Paramount Pictures is developing Kyle Starks’ graphic novel Kill Them All, which centers on a betrayed “murderess” who seeks revenge by partnering up with a hard-drinking former cop. In a send-up of pulpy ’80s and ’90s action flicks, the duo fight their way through 15 floors of a Miami high rise filled with criminals, assassins, drug lords, murderers, and accountants.

James Coyne, who has recently sold Paramount his action sci-fi pitch Cascade, is set to pen the adaptation. Elizabeth Raposo and Jon Gonda will oversee the project for Paramount.

Here is the synopsis for the Kill Them All graphic novel:

The new gonzo graphic novel love letter to 90s action movies by Eisner-nominated cartoonist Kyle Starks (Sexcastle, Rick and Morty). A betrayed murderess wants revenge. A hard drinking former cop wants his job back. For either to get what they want, they’re going to have to fight their way through fifteen flights of criminals, assassins, drug lords, murderers, yup, even accountants, and… KILL. THEM. ALL.

The graphic novel started out as a Kickstarter campaign before getting picked up by Oni Press. (Starks is also the current writer and occasional artist for Oni Press’ Rick and Morty.) But the graphic novel’s love letter to the high-octane action genre has earned Kill Them All a following.

This film is just the latest in Hollywood’s fixation with comic book adaptations — everyone from streaming platforms, to TV, to feature films are mining the medium for screen adaptations. From the description of this graphic novel, it seems like Paramount will be following the R-rated trend set by 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool — its over-the-top tone and brutal violence seems ripe for a blood-spattered adaptation.