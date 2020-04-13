Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s Restaurant Becomes a Reality, Launching with Postmates Delivery to Support Coronavirus Charity
Posted on Monday, April 13th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
If you’re a Kevin Smith fan, then you probably already know about the fake fast food chain called Mooby’s. After first appearing in Dogma back in 1999, the restaurant was the primary setting for Clerks II, and it also appeared in both Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. But soon, you’ll be able to get food from Mooby’s yourself, and you can support a good cause too.
Today, Kevin Smith announced that he’s teaming up with Derek Berry and the team that brought the Saved By the Max and Good Burger pop-up restaurants to Los Angeles to create a Mooby’s pop-up restaurant inspired by his movies. However, you don’t have to wait for the place to open before you can enjoy some Mooby’s meals, because Smith is teaming up with Postmates to offer a preview run of food through delivery, all in support of No Us Without You, a fundraiser that provides food for families of undocumented restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who may not be familiar, Mooby’s is a restaurant chain based on the fictional children’s television character Mooby the Golden Calf, inspired by the Old Testament story of the golden calf that was worshipped as a graven idol. Mooby is portrayed as trademarked character not unlike Barney the purple dinosaur or Mickey Mouse, with an entire array of movies, TV shows, albums, merchandise, and, obviously, a fast food chain.
Here’s Kevin Smith making the announcement on Instagram with a sneak preview of the pop-up delivery menu:
View this post on Instagram
Ever since I first introduced the fictional fast food joint in my films, folks have said “You suck at movies, so open a Mooby's!” Now the folks who did @savedbythemax is building the @moobyspopup – an IRL eatery in Los Angeles that opens later this year, pandemic depending! But as a preview of what’s to come, a Mooby Meal will be available for delivery in L.A. via @postmates starting THIS SUNDAY and running til 4/25! Our takeout Mooby Meals include "Mooby's Messy Lasagna Sandwich" with a side of "Hater Totz" and "Chocolate Covered Pretzels" for dessert! And for your “toy surprise”, we include an autographed Reboot card from me, that will also entitle the bearer to front row slots when the pop-up is finally open to the public! And we’re donating the proceeds to @nouswithoutyou (providing meals to families in need effected by Covid 19). If you’ve ever seen #dogma, or #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, or #clerks2, or #jayandsilentbobreboot, you’ve seen fake people eat at a fake fast food joint! Now, BE a fake person eating actual food from a real restaurant! Many thanks to @heyitsderekberry and the #savedbythemax folks for making a dopey dream come true! Follow @moobyspopup and on the high holiday of 4/20, live the Mooby’s slogan “I’m Eating It!” (Mooby Meals will be prepared by Chef @royce_burke and the @secret_lasagna team. Limited amounts daily, all of which will be offered first come, first serve. Hours 12pm-8pm. Follow @MoobysPopUp for more info!)
As Smith explains in the post, there will be a meal with Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich (also available in vegan), a side of Hater Totz, and for the Mallrats fans out there, some chocolate covered pretzels. All of the food comes courtesy of Chef Royce Burke and the Secret Lasagna Team.
In addition to the food, each Mooby’s Meal will come with a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot card signed by Kevin Smith himself, which is great since the restaurant made a big comeback in the sequel. Unfortunately, the downside to this is that delivery of Mooby’s Meals will only be available to Los Angeles residents starting and April 19 and running through April 26. The menu will be open between 12:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M while supplies last.
Kevin Smith sent a statement to Deadline, adding:
“Ever since I put my first Mooby’s in my fourth film Dogma, I’ve always dreamed of taking the fictional food eatery into the real world. Now, the team behind Saved by the Max is making that dream a reality, complete with the money raised going to benefit No Us Without You. And then, maybe one day when this pandemic passes, we’ll open the doors on an actual pop-up Mooby’s for real!”
There’s no specific date for the actual Mooby’s pop-up grand opening, but it’s supposed to happen sometime later this year. If you want to keep up to date with what’s going on with Mooby’s, follow their new Instagram page right here.