Remember when Kevin Hart was supposed to host the Oscars and then completely messed it up by being stubborn? That’s where the trailer for the new Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, begins. And it looks like we’ll get to see plenty that didn’t unfold in the public eye as Kevin Hart plays damage control, tries to tell his side of the story, and faces some of the most personal and detrimental moments of his career, including all the publicity about cheating on his pregnant wife. Yeah, this looks surprisingly intimate and revealing.

Kevin Hart Documentary Series Trailer

Most documentaries chronicling celebrities as big as Kevin Hart only show us what they want you to see. But this documentary series feels like Kevin Hart is willing to show off so much more, even his biggest mistakes and some truly embarrassing moments. One such scenario looks like a drunken card game on a private plane turns into a confrontation with some friends and nearly a fight.

Kevin Hart also seems to be providing some introspective commentary in between the various events, meetings, shows, premieres and all that he’s experienced in the span of the last year. And he seems to be much more self-aware and reflective than his public persona might have you believe.

It’s important to remember that even though this might seem like an intimate look at Kevin Hart’s life, complete with home videos and interviews with those around him, at the end of the day, this is still something that is endorsed by the comedian himself. Maybe it only digs dip enough to give Hart enough humanity so that audiences and critics won’t judge him as harshly in the future. Or maybe it really is a warts and all presentation of a kid who came from very little and turned into one of the most successful comedians ever.

In a new 6-part documentary-series Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year. Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role-model, and a business-man, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career. The series includes interviews with Hart’s friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and early stand-up days, and personal anecdotes from the comic himself.

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up arrives on Netflix on December 27, 2019.