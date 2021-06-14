In case you forgot, Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is going to eventually make a Star Wars movie. We have very little info on the project, probably because we won’t be seeing it for a long time.

But Loki head writer Michael Waldron, who is penning the script for the mysterious Kevin Feige Star Wars movie, has offered up some insight into what the Feige film could end up being about. At the very least, Waldron gives us his philosophy regarding what makes a good Star Wars project, so that’s something.

What is the Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie?

Kevin Feige will eventually head to a galaxy far, far away. Back in 2019, it was revealed that Feige pitched a Star Wars idea to Kathleen Kennedy, then-Disney head Bob Iger, and studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman. And since everyone at Disney loves Feige for all the money he helps them make, they took his pitch to heart.

Now, we don’t know when we’ll see this movie, exactly. But sooner or later, it’s going to happen. As is the Disney way, details about the movie remain shrouded in secrecy. “I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe,” Feige said in 2019. “But that’s sort of all that can be said for now.”

Star Wars and Family

If Kevin Feige won’t spill the beans on his Star Wars movie, perhaps Michael Waldron, the person writing the script, will! Or not! When we spoke with Waldron, we tried to finagle some info out of him, but didn’t get much. “I love Star Wars. There’s not much I can say about that project other than I love Star Wars and I’ll try to bring everything I love about Star Wars into it,” the screenwriter said. Wow!

In a new interview, Waldron again spoke about Star Wars and Feige. “It’s very early days on [Star Wars]. That’s probably the thing I can say least about, unfortunately,” Waldron said. “The thing Kevin Feige shares in common with Dan Harmon and with Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a remarkable lack of ego given what he’s accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, take in how you might do something, and then help you make it better. Beyond all that, he’s just a cool guy.”

Again: nothing really there. But what Waldron said next might offer up some clues:

“I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU. And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It’s great characters. That’s nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody’s mind with that headline—but that’s my biggest takeaway.”

So is Waldron saying the Feige movie is going to be about family? Maybe! This is all just guesswork, people. Take it or leave it.