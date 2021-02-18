At some point, certain sitcoms adopted a formula: an oafish, kind-of-husky husband is married to the perfect wife. The perfect wife who puts up with the male lead’s constant bullshit, no matter what. Now here comes Kevin Can F**k Himself, a series that asks: what if that perfect sitcom wife decided to murder her boorish husband? Schitt’s Creek breakout Annie Murphy plays that wife, and you can take a gander at what the series has in store via the Kevin Can F**k Himself trailer below.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer

First thing’s first: I’m sure someone, somewhere, is going to look at the footage here, which parodies sitcoms, and say, “Pfft, they’re ripping off WandaVision!” Just remember this series was in production at the same time as the Disney+ Marvel series, so those rip-off statements don’t apply. That said, it is interesting that two shows that send up the idea of sitcoms are arriving around the same time.

Kevin Can F**k Himself features the following attention-grabbing logline: “This is a story about a woman who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband.” The series “probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”

This is a kick-ass premise, and the fact that the series stars Annie Murphy makes it an immediate must-watch. Murphy was often the best thing about Schitt’s Creek, and that’s saying something, because that show was pretty much wall-to-wall greatness for the majority of its seasons. When it ended, I immediately wanted to see Murphy in pretty much everything – so this is a start. Now start casting her in more stuff, everyone. In addition to Murphy, the series features Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Alex Bonifer.

Speaking with EW, Kevin Can F**k Himself creator Valerie Armstrong explained the show’s format: “It’s not a show within a show. She’s not an actor. It’s just the way this world is presented. It’s like a lens. It’s a metaphor for the benefit of the doubt we’ve given men like Kevin forever. Men who get to like walk through life with a sitcom audience cheering them on all the time.”

Kevin Can F**k Himself arrives on AMC this summer.