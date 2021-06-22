When WandaVision was airing on Disney+ there was one thing seemingly everyone was talking about. It wasn’t Wanda, it wasn’t Vision – it was Kathryn Hahn, who stole the entire show as witch Agatha Harkness. Even though Hahn has been churning out great work for years, WandaVision was something of a sea change for the actress. It was as if she were a cool-but-obscure indie band that had suddenly blown up and topped the charts. And now people want to know: will Kathryn Hahn return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Agatha All Along

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda brainwashed Agatha into thinking she was Agnes, the alter-ego she was using to spy on Wanda in the transformed Westview. And while that might seem like the end of Agatha, Kathryn Hahn has previously said that the character needed this time-out.

“I actually don’t think, ultimately, that she minds it,” Hahn said. “She needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship — loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte.”

But will we ever see Agatha again? Might she return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch? We just don’t know. When Hahn was asked if she might appear in that Sam Raimi-directed film, she replied: “I have no idea. They keep it really tight.” Now, she could be playing coy. Or she might be telling the truth. But the question remains: will we ever see Agatha again somewhere in the MCU?

Kathryn Hahn is Ready

When and if someone at Marvel picks up the phone to give Hahn a call, she’ll be ready. “Of course I would be willing to come back. I’ve heard nothing,” Hahn said in a recent interview. “I know [showrunner] Jac [Schaeffer] and everybody was very clear that this was going to be a one and done situation. And the season finale was ‘The Season Finale,’ which I think was so brilliant, and I was so satisfied with it as a whole.”

She added:

“If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”

Now, I don’t want to tell Marvel what to do, and I know they’ve clearly got everything planned out for a while. But if I were Kevin Feige, I would immediately throw out every single upcoming MCU movie and instead make a bunch of films with Kathryn Hahn. But that’s me.