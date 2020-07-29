Karl Urban was already part of the new Star Trek franchise created by director J.J. Abrams. But that didn’t stop him from making an appearance in the Star Wars universe. While making the publicity rounds for Amazon’s series The Boys, the Dredd star opened up about a secret cameo he made in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but you won’t see his face when you spot him.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Karl Urban revealed that he got suited up as a First Order Stormtrooper for the final installment of The Skywalker Saga. Urban said:

“I had the good fortune to go and visit J.J. Abrams while he was shooting The Rise of Skywalker. While I was there, he put me in a Stormtrooper uniform and we had a really fun day on set. It’s been one of my life-long goals to be a Stormtrooper, so I can tick that off now.”

I’m always surprised to hear that people dreamed of being Stormtroopers when they’re on the lowest end of the Empire’s ranks. Sure, the uniform is iconic at this point, but no one can see your face, and it’s unlikely you’ll have any lines. But I guess just being in Star Wars is good enough. However, it does make it hard to be spotted. Thankfully, Urban also revealed exactly where he appears in The Rise of Skywalker.

Our very first introduction to the Knights of Ren comes when they pass a couple of Stormtroopers in the halls of a Star Destroyer. One of them identifies the group for the audience by saying, “Knights of Ren,” while the other follows up by saying, “Ghouls.” Karl Urban is the Stormtrooper identifying the Knights of Ren, and that’s actually his voice too.

There are probably many more cameos in The Rise of Skywalker that we haven’t heard about yet. Each interviewer should ask every celebrity out there whether or not they’ve made a Star Wars cameo so we can get a comprehensive list of who appeared in these movies. We already have a good assembly of names who made an appearance in the final chapter of The Skywalker Saga, but we need the complete list. It could be the only key to stopping the childish bickering between Star Wars fans.