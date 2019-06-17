It’s been about a year and a half since Justice League hit theaters, and there are still fans who are clamoring for Zack Snyder‘s original cut of the DC Comics superhero movie that never made it to theaters. In fact, there’s a GoFundMe campaign that raised $20,000 to pay for a small campaign at Comic-Con to promote the mere desire of some fans to see the director’s cut of Justice League.

In the meantime, Zack Snyder continued to add fuel to the fire and keep the social media outlet Vero in business with a Father’s Day post that tantalized fans about what they didn’t see happen in Justice League. The filmmaker posted a piece of concept art with the villain Darkseid laying waste to a planet by enacting the Anti-Life Equation, which is meant to illustrate how hope, love, and freedom are all meaningless. Darkseid uses the mathematical formula and an entire army to spread despair and destruction.

Justice League Darkseid Concept Art

As you can see in the post, Zack Snyder refers to Darkseid by his DC Comics birth name Uxas, and he also namedrops the Anti-Life Equation. It’s a scene that we never got to see in Justice League and will never see as Zack Snyder envisioned it.

We’re not sure if this is concept art that shows Darkseid attacking Earth or if this is a glimpse of him bringing destruction to another planet elsewhere in the galaxy to show the audience what he intends to do with our planet. The villain was intended to show up at the end of Justice League as a cliffhanger lead-in to Justice League 2, a film that would have been released just this past weekend if Warner Bros. Pictures and Zack Snyder’s original plans for the DC Extended Universe came to fruition.

It is believed that actor Ray Porter would have been the one to bring Darkseid to life, and Zack Snyder may have even shot some scenes with the actor. Again, that’s all footage that we’ll likely never see, no matter how hard fans try to get a director’s cut of Justice League to come together.