Did you watch Marriage Story and think, “Man, I would love a whole series that’s just Laura Dern with a drink in her hand giving sage advice and yelling about the patriarchy”? Quibi will take you up on that request. The mobile streaming platform, which will offer bite-sized pieces of content made to be consumed in 10 minutes or less, has tapped Dern to star in the forthcoming series Just One Drink, which will be penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriter and award-winning author Nick Hornby (Brooklyn, About a Boy). Dern will star as a bartender who serves a series of customers in one-act vignettes. And honestly, that sounds like the dream.

Deadline reports that Quibi is developing the short series Just One Drink, which will star Dern as the lead “in a series of one-act vignettes between a bartender and the customers she serves, all of whom are in various states of emotional disrepair.”

Dern executive produces the series alongside Hornby, the author of About a Boy, High Fidelity, and the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for An Education, who pens the series. Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Picture and Elisa Ellis for Platform One Media also serve as executive producers.

The badly-named Quibi has landed an impressive roster of A-list celebrities, including prestigious filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Steven Soderbergh, and Guillermo del Toro. But the stars of Quibi’s projects, while great character actors or rising stars, don’t have the “would watch them read a phonebook” appeal that Dern has. The infinitely charismatic actress is sweeping awards season with her performance in Marriage Story, picking up trophies at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, and is the clear frontrunner come the Oscars this February. And there’s, of course, her tremendously fun performance in Big Little Lies, which won her an Emmy in 2017 and connects her to another new Quibi project, the nature docuseries Fierce Queens, which will be narrated by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.