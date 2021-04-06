Universal Orlando Resort will soon unleash the speed of the Velociprators from Jurassic World in the form of a new roller coaster opening this summer. Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open in June as Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, sending riders 155 feet in the air with a catapult speed of 70mph. Get a sneak peek at the new attraction below.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Trailer

In a press release, Universal Orlando Resort announced June 10 as the opening date for Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The park described the entrance to the immersive attraction, which is designed to feel like it’s within Jurassic World itself:

Once inside, guests are greeted by Dr. Wu as they learn about the cutting-edge new coaster, which Jurassic World is touting as its newest “carnivore expansion.” Along the way, they’ll hear the screams of fellow riders as they rapidly roar by with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo right on their heels – and even come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors who are anxiously awaiting being released from their stables. As the adrenaline builds and guests approach the load platform, they will hear a few reassuring words from Claire Dearing – and one final warning from Owen Grady.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong all reprise their roles from the Jurassic World movies in this lead-up to the thrill ride, setting up the story and tying it directly to the movies. But what will the ride itself actually be like?

Aboard the coaster, you’ll fly through the raptor paddock, soar just inches above water, and speed around 4,700 feet of track. There will be “a series of intense maneuvers” that includes near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches and the “Top Hat” drop, which will take riders 155 feet in the air before steering into an 80-degree drop, the steepest Universal has ever had on a ride.

This sounds like quite an intense roller coaster, and it will certainly be a draw as theme parks start to become more frequently attended. Universal Orlando is still implementing enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines, even if the state of Florida is making a lot of stupid decisions thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, a bag of garbage who wished to become a real boy. So hopefully park-goers will be able to enjoy this ride safely this summer.