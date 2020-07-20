When Jurassic World: Dominion welcomed the cast and crew of the blockbuster sequel back to set in the United Kingdom, production resumed with everyone strictly adhering to a set of enhanced safety protocols. Not only is Universal Pictures following the guidelines provided by the British Film Council and UK officials, but they have their own set of rules to help keep the cast and crew safe from COVID-19 while shooting. In fact, Jeff Goldblum has revealed there are 109 pages of safety protocols to follow.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Goldblum briefly explained how production started back up:

“They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we’re safe. I won’t bore you with the details, but we’re all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything. We know it’s a risky time, but we feel it’s good.”

Not too long ago, we learned about some of the more extensive safety measures that would be taken on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, and it includes measures that go above and beyond what’s expected of them by the United Kingdom. They’re doing everything from frequent testing to having temperature check stations, doubling the enhanced cleaning measures, and much more. You can get a better rundown of the new guidelines here.

It looks like Goldblum is arriving in the United Kingdom a little while after the rest of the cast, because he added:

“Sam Neill‘s there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow’s directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs.”

And Bryce Dallas Howard has already been showing off the bruises she recently got while doing some stunt work:

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

The franchise star also posted an image of her having a good time on set alongside co-star Chris Pratt:

These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy ?? #TBT #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/Aij8Bu7sMW — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

Though there were recently rumblings that someone on set had contracted COVID-19 almost immediately after production resumed and the movie was going to shut down again, that was nothing more than an unsubstantiated rumor. Hopefully the extensive measures taken by the studio to keep the cast and crew safe will be effective. However, even with big movies like Jurassic World 3 getting off the ground again overseas, the United States has a long way to go before they can allow production to resume on movies and TV shows again.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.