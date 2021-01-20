Jurassic World: Dominion will mark the end of the new trilogy that picked up where the Jurassic Park series left off. Director Colin Trevorrow and his writing and producing partner Derek Connolly envisioned an entire trilogy arc when they embarked on the first Jurassic World, and they’ll see it through to the end in 2022. However, Jurassic World: Dominion won’t just mark the end of the Jurassic World trilogy, but it will also act as celebration of the entire Jurassic Park franchise.

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Colin Trevorrow in support of the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and their conversation turned to Jurassic World: Dominion. Though Trevorrow wouldn’t divulge any specific story details, he confirmed that this movie would end the trilogy arc that began with Jurassic World. Trevorrow said:

“To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialized story.”

However, Trevorrow also hopes that this comes full circle with the original Jurassic Park movies and act as “a celebration of the whole franchise.” The director added:

“What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.”

Obviously the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm will help in that regard. But more importantly, we’re wondering how/if the story puts a period at the end of the franchise. Producer Frank Marshall seemed to hint at the possibility of the door being left open for another Jurassic World sequel, saying Dominion would mark the “start of a new era.” Maybe that’s Marshall just aiming to keep his franchise alive as a producer, but after this, I think we’ll have done about all we can do with dinosaurs escaping and wreaking havoc on humanity.