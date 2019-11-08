Fans are already excited about the prospect of Jurassic World 3 bringing back original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. It’s the first time they’ve all appeared in a Jurassic Park movie since the first one in 1993. But don’t forget, there are new characters from the Jurassic World franchise who are still alive and kicking, and two young characters introduced in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have been confirmed to return.

Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) and Daniella Pineda (The Detour) will return to reprise their respective roles as the panicky systems analyst Franklin Webb and hacker Zia Rodriguez, both previously employed by Claire Dearing’s Dinosaur Protection Group.

Collider got the scoop on the Jurassic World 3 cast expanding to include Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. They’ll be joining Jurassic World franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as B.D. Wong reprising his role as Dr. Henry Wu, and Isabella Sermon as little Maisie Lockwood, who was revealed to be a human clone in Fallen Kingdom. New cast members include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Owen Grady (Pratt), Claire Dearing (Howard), Franklin Webb (Smith) and Rodriguez (Pineda) did their best to foil an underground dinosaur auction set up in secret by the right-hand man of Benjamin Lockwood, a DNA researcher who was John Hammond’s partner in the creation of the technology used to bring dinosaurs back to life. In the end, a large group of surviving dinosaurs from Isla Nublar were set free into the world.

We’re honestly not sure what story Jurassic World 3 has to tell, but it’s something that director Colin Trevorrow and his frequent collaborator Derek Connolly came up with at the start of the franchise revival. The two wrote the first two Jurassic World movies together, but this time Trevorrow got some help from Pacific Rim Uprising‘s Emily Carmichael. The only hint we have of what’s to come is the recently released short film Battle at Big Rock, which showed what the world is like with dinosaurs out in the wild.

Will our characters be rounding up dinosaurs to put them in some kind of new preservation? Will they be trying to stop people from hunting them? Will dinosaurs become super-intelligent and form a third political party that aims to stop our reliance on fossil fuels for fear of continued desecration of their ancestors? We’re just not sure.

Jurassic World 3 is slated for release on June 11, 2021.