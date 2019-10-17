There have been a lot of Jurassic Park collectibles released over the years, but few bring it to life in a way that truly captures the epic nature of the movie. However, a new 1/8 scale statue from Prime 1 Studio perfectly recreates one of the film’s best shots featuring the Tyrannosaurus Rex roaring in victory after taking down a couple velociraptors, and a banner that says “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” falling in front of her. Check out the Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex statue below.

Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Statue

Here’s how Prime 1 Studio describes their Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex statue:

Tyrannosaurus-Rex is the largest carnivore living on Isla Nublar and, as such, grew into a fearless, bold, and domineering beast who walks the line between heroine and villainess. She is a female Tyrannosaurus, largely motivated by two goals: keep intruders off her territory and eat any pry she finds there. She is known for participating in several incidents and for saving the major human participants involved in these incidents from other dangerous creatures, although inadvertently. This makes her role something of an anti-hero in the films. The diorama is based on a famous scene called Tyrannosaurus-Rex Rescue, named after the title of its background music. This scene became an icon of the Jurassic Park franchise. It takes place in Jurassic Park (1993) Film and is the last scene of the movie. We did our best to capture this epic scene and made it into diorama. The Velociraptor clawing and biting at T-rex’s neck, The Big One’s corpses lying on the ground, decorative skeleton’s parts scattered all over the place all those little details help to make it real. You can even decorate the statue with a banner that falls in front of her in the last scene while she roars as the sign of victory.

The coolest thing about this statue is that you can either put the Velocipraptor on the back of the T-rex, tearing at the dinosaur’s flesh. Or you can put the Velociraptor’s body at the base of the statue as if the Rex has already dispatched with the predator. And yes, they even have an adjustable banner that you can place on the statue.

Now for the bad news. The Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex statue will cost you $1,999. There are payment plans you can sign up for, and it won’t be available until sometime between October 2020 and February 2021, so you’ve got some time to pay that off. You can pre-order the statue right now over here.