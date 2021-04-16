There are plenty of posters out there featuring artwork that pays tribute to Steven Spielberg’s classic Jurassic Park, but only a handful have perfectly captured some of the most iconic moments from the film. Artist Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos has delivered one such print. On his new Jurassic Park illustrated poster being released by Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press, Burgos has masterfully recreated the stunning climactic shot of the tyrannosaurs rex roaring heroically after dominating a pack of velociraptors. Find out when and where you can get it below.

Jurassic Park Poster by Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos

Jurassic Park by Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos

14-color screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 235

$75

Co-released with Vice Press

Jurassic Park – Variant by Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos

17-color screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$85

Co-released with Vice Press

Jurassic Park – Aluminum Variant by Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos

2mm aluminum panel

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

Limited edition of 135

$175

Co-released with Vice Press

This is truly a masterful print that captures each and every detail of this incredible shot from the film, right down to every wrinkle on the dinosaur’s skin. Having the “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner fall ever so slightly outside of the frame of the image is a nice touch too.

This is also one of those instances where, in my opinion, the regular edition of the print is the superior version. However, I must admit it would be cool to have this on an aluminum panel with the color of the banner standing popping out from the image.

All versions of the Jurassic Park poster by Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos will go on sale at the Bottleneck Gallery’s online shop starting at 12:00 P.M. ET on Friday, April 16 (that’s today). But since they’re all limited editions with no timed edition in sight, you’ll want to act fast! Good luck!