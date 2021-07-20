Mattel has been rolling out a whole new wave of toys inspired by Jurassic Park and Jurassic World over the past couple years. There have been 6-inch figures of characters like John Hammond and Dr. Ellie Sattler recently revealed, as well as previously released figures of Dennis Nedry and the dilophosaurus that blasted him with venomous goo. But there’s also a fantastic 3.75-inch toy line, and Mattel is expanding it with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive release of a playset that recreates a scene that we never actually got to see in Jurassic Park.

Mattel’s Jurassic Park Comic-Con Exclusive Playset

This year, for San Diego Comic-Con (@ Home), Mattel is releasing a Jurassic Park playset featuring a 3.75-inch action figure of Samuel L. Jackson as Ray Arnold when he gets attacked by a velociraptor while trying to restore power to the park. We never actually see Ray Arnold get attacked by the raptor, but we see what’s left after the confrontation when Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) has Arnold’s arm fall on her in the maintenance shed while she’s on the run from the same clever girl.

The playset comes packaged in a maintenance shed package complete with the control board that Ellie Sattler uses to restore power to Jurassic Park, and there are sounds and lights to go along with it. So if you get the 3.75-inch figure of Ellie Sattler that’s already available, you can recreate a scene that’s actually from the movie.

If you want to get the Mattel Jurassic Park Comic-Con exclusive playset, it’ll cost you $25, and it goes on sale during Comic-Con @ Home on Thursday, July 22 at 9:00 A.M. PT / 12:00 P.M. ET, only at the Mattel Creations website while supplies last.