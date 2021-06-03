Even though Mattel isn’t making as much noise as Hasbro, McFarlane Toys, and NECA when it comes to making action figures from movies and TV shows we love, they have a handful of releases that collectors may want to keep an eye out for. Over the past couple years, Mattel has been releasing six-inch action figures inspired by the Jurassic Park franchise. Dubbed the Amber Collection, the figures come with a solid head sculpts and a decent amount of accessories, and two more characters from the original Jurassic Park are coming to shelves soon.

Jurassic Park Amber Collection Action Figures

First up, we have Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, the paleobotanist who is invited to Jurassic Park along with Dr. Alan Grant. In her classic khaki shorts, tied up pink button down and blue t-shirt, Sattler is ready to head out into Jurassic Park, help a sick triceratops, and maybe even restore power to the park systems.

The Dr. Ellie Sattler action figure comes with an alternate head sculpt with glasses a utility belt, and a radio so she can be guided through restarting the power system by Ian Malcolm and John Hammond. Speaking of which…

John Hammond makes his debut in the Amber Collection this summer too. Decked out in all white, the creator of Jurassic Park is ready to reveal his miracles to a small audience, but he’s about to be very disappointed.

The Jurassic Park creator played by Sir Richard Attenborough looks a little angry by default, perhaps after his famous “Damn!” exclamation when the tour has to shut down. But he also comes with a friendlier head sculpt that includes his straw hat. There’s also a hatching velociraptor egg and his signature cane featuring the cane topper with a mosquito stuck in amber.

Both the Ellie Sattler and John Hammond action figures are available for pre-order right now over at Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth. Don’t forget, there are other Jurassic Park action figures in the Amber Collection available now too.