After being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic last year, Disney is finally bringing the theme park-inspired action adventure Jungle Cruise to theaters. But that’s not the only place you’ll be able to catch the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Disney has announced that Jungle Cruise will be following in the footsteps of Black Widow by arriving on Disney+ Premiere Access the same day it hits theaters at the end of July.

Disney sent out a press release about the July 30, 2021 release, and Dwayne Johnson also announced the news with a video on Instagram. Because The Rock is a man of the people, he and the Jungle Cruise crew wanted to make sure everyone could see the movie in the safest way possible, which meant allowing those who aren’t quite ready to return to theaters a chance to watch it from the comfort of their own home. (It’s also Disney potentially testing the waters for a potential post-theatrical landscape, which is pretty awful to think about.)

July 30 actually holds a special place in Dwayne Johnson’s heart too, because on that day he snuck into a theater to watch The Scorpion King with a real crowd, and before the movie, he saw the trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean. He got caught up in the adventure of it all, and since then he hoped that one day Disney would give him his own adventure movie. After watching his performance in The Scorpion King, Johnson said he knew he had “a long way to go.”

So here we are! Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop, The Shallows) is directing Dwayne Johnson along with Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The script comes from Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and we’re hoping they’ve got the next Pirates of the Caribbean on their hands so we can put that tired franchise in the rear-view and focus on this one.

Here’s the previous trailer and official synopsis for Disney’s Jungle Cruise:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30, 2022.