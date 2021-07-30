Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt sails into theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access today. It’s a fun flick, one that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and packs in a lot of spectacular surprises.

One of the surprises takes place toward the end of the film and has implications for potential future movies. Read on for our breakdown of the ending. And be warned: there be major spoilers below.

The Jungle Cruise Ending

In the last third of the movie, we find out that Johnson’s character — Frank Wolff — isn’t the river-faring cruise guide we thought he was. Turns out, he’s hundreds of years old and part of the cursed group of conquistadors who did wrong to the tribe who protected the sacred tree of life.

Frank’s not just super-old – he can’t die. We see this firsthand when he takes a sword through the heart and keeps on ticking. It also gives us one of the movie’s funniest scenes, where Blunt’s character — Lily Houghton — tries to remove the sword in-between jokes full of innuendo.

His connection to the curse is why he’s on board with Lily finding the tree — he wants to break the curse, and finally die. This death, however, doesn’t sound good to Lily, as the two have developed feelings for each other and she wants him to stay alive and see the world beyond the river.

Life Beyond The River is Worth Living for the Sequel Opportunities Alone

Luckily for us and the Jungle Cruise franchise, Lily uses a petal from the sacred tree to free Frank from his curse. He’s mortal now, and no longer wants to kill himself! Instead, the two along with Lily’s brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) and Frank’s pet jaguar, Proxima (a CGI effect), head back to London.

In London, Frank is now sporting a dapper purple suit while Lily takes the steering wheel and drives him and Proxima around London. Where the trio go off too, we don’t know! MacGregor did mention in his speech telling off the misogynous historical society that Lily now has a professorship in Cambridge, so maybe they settle there.

I’d bet on the backside of water, however, that the two won’t stay in Cambridge for long. Lily and Frank (and Proxima) driving off into the metaphorical sunset makes the possibility for further Jungle Cruise adventures endless. Assuming Jungle Cruise does well financially — and if the positive buzz around it is any indication, it could — there will likely be sequels to Jungle Cruise. I’m sure Disney would love Blunt and Johnson to reprise their roles as well, though whether we’ll see them back in the jungle in the near future is anyone’s guess.

Jungle Cruise is now in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access.