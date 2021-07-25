Jungle Cruise is the latest attempt to bring one of Disney’s trademark theme park rides to the big screen, and the studio is hoping it will follow in the footsteps of Pirates of the Caribbean. The good news is that the early reactions say the adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has the thrills and excitement of the first film in the high seas franchise. The better news is Jungle Cruise is also being favorably compared to the likes of The Mummy (1999) and Romancing the Stone. That’s some high praise! Get more of the Jungle Cruise early buzz below.

First up, let’s see what our own Jacob Hall had to say about Disney’s latest blockbuster adventure.

I had a good time with JUNGLE CRUISE, which aspires for, and mostly captures, the frothy thrills of the 1999 MUMMY and the first PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have killer chemistry. Edgar Ramirez plays a man made entirely of snakes. You know, cinema. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) July 25, 2021

You had me at “a man made entirely of snakes.” That sounds way better than Snakes on a Plane, and our own Vanessa Armstrong also found a lot to love about Jungle Cruise too. She wrote.

Got to see #JungleCruise last night! It's a fun movie. People are going to say it has Romancing the Stone vibes, which it does. To me, though, it's got 1999's #TheMummy all over it, with Emily Blunt as Brandon Fraser's character. And yes, this obviously means I dug it. — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) July 25, 2021

Whoa, Emily Blunt getting compared to Brendan Fraser’s turn in The Mummy? If anyone out there was on the fence about this thrill ride, then that should convince you to buy a ticket.

The rest of the critics are also singing the film’s praise across the board (at least so far). Here are more of the first reactions:

After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021

Really loved #JungleCruise, a rollicking, spirited adventure that honors the original attraction while forging its own distinct, mystical path. @TheRock and Blunt have undeniable chemistry and the @ILMVFX are truly dazzling. Doesn’t quite reach “Pirates” heights but comes close. pic.twitter.com/a5U96gTVti — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) July 25, 2021

I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz. pic.twitter.com/HXczcwOieA — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise is Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean meets Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy. And while it is one of the better films of the summer, it is not without its flaws including being a bit too long, poor character development, and some questionable editing choices. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise swings for the fences with a grand and over-the-top film that knows exactly what it is. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s horror roots shines through with some impressive creature designs – horror fans will be delighted with the darker portions of this film. pic.twitter.com/tDz9nZwQiK — Shannon ?? @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride — and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together. pic.twitter.com/ItBirVrcGd — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is an epic adventure – a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer. pic.twitter.com/GdX3NK6FQE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is a film that blessedly doesn’t take itself too seriously. Deliriously, delightfully outlandish, crackling & campy in the best ways. There’s also quite a few ace puns that had me howling. The world isn’t ready for what Jesse Plemons is slinging. He’s a mad genius. pic.twitter.com/yc0R062WHv — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is everything that a lover of the theme park ride could hope for! Love the nods to the ride. #EmilyBlunt and #DwayneJohnson are a delightful duo. The villains are entertaining. The action is exciting. So much fun, all around!@JungleCruise @TheRock pic.twitter.com/DJvCj6hGhE — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) July 25, 2021

Rich and stunning, #JungleCruise is everything the Pirates… sequels wanted to be. Shades of Temple of Doom shine through in a slick romp that is darker and more complex than you might expect. Johnson and Blunt are engaging pairing and never overdo it. Jack Whitehall shines! pic.twitter.com/yfU9ujUpS4 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 25, 2021

Much like its namesake #JungleCruise is a fun ride from start to finish. @TheRock and #EmilyBlunt have remarkable chemistry. Fans of the attraction will find lots of great easter eggs, and so many bad puns. Also, it needs more bad puns. Hats off to this one. pic.twitter.com/eQ5rN6cqBD — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise completely blew me away! The chemistry between Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson makes this film a COMPLETE BLAST! It is a PUN-FILLED adventure that captures the heart of the ride, but gives viewers an incredible story that will take them by surprise! #JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/IrJTfL3y2M — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 25, 2021

Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun – a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on pic.twitter.com/tuQpWCEgFT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 25, 2021

Disney's #JungleCruise is an absolute delight! It's funny, full of derring do and reminds me of classic adventure movies from my childhood. Emily Blunt, @TheRock and @jackwhitehall are having a blast and it shows! Serious Romancing the Stone vibes and I'm absolutely here for it! pic.twitter.com/hK0yu7UGMK — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 25, 2021

Fun and adventures are the words that everyone is throwing around. Combine that with the apparently outstanding chemistry of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, it sounds like we have a hit on our hands. If all goes well at the box office, we may even have a new franchise on our hands as well.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.