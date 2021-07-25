Jungle Cruise Early Buzz

Jungle Cruise is the latest attempt to bring one of Disney’s trademark theme park rides to the big screen, and the studio is hoping it will follow in the footsteps of Pirates of the Caribbean. The good news is that the early reactions say the adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has the thrills and excitement of the first film in the high seas franchise. The better news is Jungle Cruise is also being favorably compared to the likes of The Mummy (1999) and Romancing the Stone. That’s some high praise! Get more of the Jungle Cruise early buzz below.

First up, let’s see what our own Jacob Hall had to say about Disney’s latest blockbuster adventure.

You had me at “a man made entirely of snakes.” That sounds way better than Snakes on a Plane, and our own Vanessa Armstrong also found a lot to love about Jungle Cruise too. She wrote.

Whoa, Emily Blunt getting compared to Brendan Fraser’s turn in The Mummy? If anyone out there was on the fence about this thrill ride, then that should convince you to buy a ticket.

The rest of the critics are also singing the film’s praise across the board (at least so far). Here are more of the first reactions:

Fun and adventures are the words that everyone is throwing around. Combine that with the apparently outstanding chemistry of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, it sounds like we have a hit on our hands. If all goes well at the box office, we may even have a new franchise on our hands as well.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

About the Author

Related Posts

Tags

Movies, News, Reviews

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.