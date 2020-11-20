Word came out today that Marvel Studios is developing an R-rated Deadpool 3, but buried in that original report was a separate piece of news we hadn’t heard before. Sony’s planned female-led Jump Street spin-off reportedly has a title, and it’s appropriate given the franchise’s penchant for humor: Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure. I guess Jump Street: Ribbed For Her Pleasure may have been a step too far.



Did you forget that Sony was developing a spin-off of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 21 and 22 Jump Street movies, and intending for that spin-off to have two women take on central roles in a new story? You’re not the only one – the existence of this project completely slipped my mind. Maybe it’s because the last time we heard an update about it was in December of 2018, and the world has gotten increasingly chaotic since then.

Last we heard, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish was in talks to play a police officer who goes undercover as a high school teacher and poses as the mother of a new student at the school, who also happens to be an undercover cop. Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) was being eyed for that younger role, but it sounds like neither of them have officially joined the project quite yet.

Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure was written by sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who have credits on Bob’s Burgers, will be tackling the script for Deadpool 3, and also wrote a movie version of The Sims video game for Legendary.