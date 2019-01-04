Danny DeVito is the latest high-profile actor to venture into the jungle for the third Jumanji film, in an undisclosed role. The follow-up to the massively successful Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the Jumanji sequel cast is steadily adding some comedy heavyweights, including DeVito and the recently announced Awkwafina, who join original cast members Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

Variety reports that Danny DeVito is joining the Jumanji sequel cast as a mystery character that is “being kept under wraps.” DeVito’s addition to the cast comes on the heels of Awkwafina’s casting as a “key” role. Johnson said of DeVito’s casting:

“The magic of ‘Jumanji’ is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone.”

So what does this mean?! We’re not sure for now. The plot is also being kept under wraps as the film soon heads into production with returning cast members Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, and Jake Kasdan coming back as director. The script will be penned by Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner, who worked on the previous film.

The last film, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a loose sequel to the Robin Williams-led Jumanji from 1995 and followed a group of teens that get sucked into a video game and are turned into avatars on a jungle adventure. It’s uncertain whether the sequel will follow the same format with a new group of unwitting video game players, or whether it will follow an entirely new narrative.

Whatever the case, you can bet it will make a ton of money. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a huge hit, earning $962 million worldwide and a warm critical reception thanks to the enthusiastic performances from Johnson, Black, and Gillan in particular, who gamely sold the most ridiculous scenarios (Jack Black teaching Karen Gillan how to flirt is an all-time great scene). DeVito, who has spent the past 12 years brilliantly playing a cartoonish satire of himself on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, seems like a perfect fit for the sequel.

Jumanji 3 opens on December 13, 2019.