The Jumanji sequel cast is growing. Awkwafina, who had a very good 2018, is set to join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the upcoming follow-up to 2017’s surprise hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The actress’ role is being kept underwraps at the moment, but it’s apparently both “key” and “significant.” So make of that what you will!

THR has the news that Awkwafina, who appeared in last year’s Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, is heading to the jungle to join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan as part of the Jumanji sequel cast. While everyone will probably be referring to this as Jumanji 2, it’s worth noting that this is going to technically be Jumanji 3, since Welcome to the Jungle had a moment that tied it directly to the 1995 Jumanji starring Robin Williams. Does this information really matter? No, I suppose it doesn’t. Not in the grand scheme of things. But I also don’t want some crazed Jumanji fan telling us we got that detail wrong. Don’t let anyone tell you I don’t take this job seriously.

As for what role Awkwafina will be playing, that’s a mystery. In fact, many details surrounding this new Jumanji film remain unknown. In Welcome to the Jungle, a group of teens were sucked into a video game, where they turned into avatars on a jungle adventure. At the end of the film, though, the kids get out of the game, and destroy it. So what’s happening in this sequel? Does the game regenerate? Do the same kids get sucked back in again, or is it a whole new set of kids? Who knows!

I suppose Jake Kasdan does, since he’s returning to direct. Kasdan also co-wrote the script with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who also worked on the previous film. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a huge hit, earning $962 million worldwide. Sony was so happy with the movie that they’re willing to have this next entry face off against Star Wars: Episode IX this December at the box office.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was fun – and much better than I thought it would be (although it was also a bit long). I’m sure Awkwafina will make a great addition to the cast, and probably end up stealing the show in the process. With this sequel due out this year, we’ll undoubtedly start learning more about it very soon.

Jumanji: Whatever It’s Called opens December 13, 2019.