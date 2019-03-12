Another Jumanji movie will go up against Star Wars Episode 9 this winter. That’s the kind of confidence you get when a half-sequel, half-reboot rakes in over $962 million at the global box office. Production has been underway this year with the cast from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle all back together, but we haven’t seen them reunited until now. Get a look at a new Jumanji 3 photo from the set below.

Jumanji 3 Photo

Honestly, if the caption above didn’t point out that this was an image of the cast back together for Jumanji 3, I would have thought this was a shot from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It looks like the same market square set from the first movie, and since Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are all video game avatars, they’re wearing exactly the same clothes. But Johnson offers a hint of something different in his Instagram post.

Notice how he says, “Even though things may not be as they seem”? Our theory here at /Film is that the sequel will mix things up by having the high school kids – returning actors Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner – end up in different avatar bodies this time. It makes the comedy refreshing, allows the actors to have some fun as a different character, and will likely end up making whoever ends up in Dwayne Johnson’s body the new leader. That’s just a guess on our part, but it would be a simple yet fun way of making the sequel a little more than a retread.

Also returning for Jumanji 3 will be Nick Jonas‘ character, who ended up being played by Colin Hanks in the real world. Does that mean Hanks will be back in some capacity, too? News also just surfaced from Deadline today that Rhys Darby will also be back as the game’s guide, Nigel.

As for the rest of the Jumanji sequel cast, we’ve got newcomers in the form of Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon) all joining the film. However, we don’t know anything about their characters yet.

Jake Kasdan will be back behind the camera as director, and the script will again be written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Hopefully they’ve got something fun cooked up that makes this stand out from being just an easy cash grab banking on the holiday crowd this year.