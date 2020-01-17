Apple is continuing to build their roster of talent with exclusive deals, and this time they’ve added a big comedic talent.

Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, fresh off her Emmy-winning run as the lead of the HBO comedy series Veep, has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple to develop, executive produce and star in projects exclusively for Apple TV+. It’s the first time she’s ever signed a deal like this with a streaming service.

The Julia Louis-Dreyfus Apple TV+ deal was announced by Apple in an official press release. She joins Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims, and Lee Eisenberg as talents with overall deals at Apple. The actress had this to say about the new collaboration:

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple. Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”

She jokes, but AirPods are expensive and they’re easy to lose, so I hope her representatives did work something in their for her to get free Apple products while her deal is active at the streaming service.

Louis-Dreyfus is one of the biggest comedy stars working today. Her legacy of laughs spans all the way back to Saturday Night Live where she was a cast member for a short-time, albeit during one of the more troubled periods of the late night sketch series. But she found sure-footing and her place in comedy history as one of the stars of the popular NBC series Seinfeld, for which she is still recognized and asked about today.

After Seinfeld, the comedian found herself another hit sitcom in The New Adventures of Old Christine from 2006 through 2010, but she earned the most acclaim and recognition of her career as the star of HBO’s Veep, a prescient political satire from Armando Iannucci.

As for what she’ll do at Apple TV+, we’ll have to wait and see since no specific projects were mentioned to be part of this new deal. But surely she has some more ideas for what to do in the next phase of her career. Hopefully the streaming service will still be around long enough for us to see what she has in store.

You can next see Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Downhill, the remake of Force Majeure, alongside Will Ferrell, premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival this month and coming to theaters on February 14, 2020.