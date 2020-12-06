“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” You can can be one of those people who makes a difference by helping some of The Lord of the Rings cast members in their efforts to keep the house of J.R.R. Tolkien from being put on the market.

Lord of the Rings stars Ian McKellen and John Rhys-Davies are teaming up with The Hobbit trilogy star Martin Freeman, Annie Lennox, singer of “Into the West” from Return of the King, and author Julia Golding to support a crowdfunding campaign intended to purchase the home where J.R.R. Tolkien wrote The Lord of the Rings and other classic fantasy novels. Find out more below.

J.R.R. Tolkien’s House Crowdfunding Campaign

Dubbed “Project Northmoor,” the campaign hopes to raise at least £4 million (roughly $5.4 million) in order to buy the house, with a plan to turn it into a center that will provide retreats, writing seminars and other cultural events to bolster creativity and inspire new generations of writers, artists and filmmakers.

If the campaign raises more than the amount to buy the house, it will be used to help renovate the facility to make it appear as it did when Tolkien was writing there. In addition, the bedrooms “would reflect the cultures he invented and the garden would be restored to a beauty of which the inventor of Sam Gamgee would be proud.” They have several other stretch goals that go up to roughly $6.5 million which would allow them to build a Hobbit house on the property and more.

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit cast members are joined by Sir Derek Jacobi (Tolkien), Lord of the Rings illustrator John Howe, Lord Rowan Williams of Oystermouth (a former Archbishop of Canterbury), A Hobbit, a Wardrobe, and the Great War author Joseph Loconte, and Cliff Broadway of TheOneRing.net in their support of the campaign initiative, so they’re really trying to rally generations of Tolkien fans to help keep 20 Northmoor Road from becoming just another house on the market.

If you wish to donate, head over to the campaign page, and see some of the bonuses you can receive depending on how much you donate. Should the campaign not meet their goal, the donation will be used to fulfill the charity’s objectives, promoting the knowledge and appreciation of Tolkien’s works, and those of his friends his fellow Inklings. The campaign runs until March 15, 2021, so if this sounds like a worthy cause, make a donation, and spread the word.