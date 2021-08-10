Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has released a suitably bizarre but fun-looking trailer for its next season, entitled Stone Ocean, which will make its exclusive global premiere on Netflix in December 2021.

Check out the trailer for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean below.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Trailer

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is an anime adaptation of the long-running manga series created by Hirohiko Araki. This new trailer for its fifth season, Stone Ocean, teases what looks like a wild ride under chief director Kenichi Suzuki. It will center on the character of Jolyne Cujoh, voiced by Fairouz Ai, as she lands herself in prison for a crime she didn’t commit.

It’s always fun to hear Japanese dialogue peppered with English phrases like “maximum security!” There’s a kid, possibly a ghost, in an old-timey baseball uniform running around this particular women’s prison. What’s surprising is that they let the inmates wear their green hair up in a split bun like Princess Leia, with green lipstick and green nail polish.

With shows like Godzilla Singular Point and Yasuke, both of which we profiled in recent columns here on /Film, Netflix has continued to expand its anime roster this year. Last month, however, it delayed Spriggan — another upcoming series from David Production, the same animation studio behind Stone Ocean — to 2022. In the near future, it will also be facing some stiff competition on the streaming anime front. Just this week, Sony closed its $1.2 billion deal to acquire Crunchyroll, with plans to merge it and Funimation into a single anime streaming service.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean has an energy to it that should appeal to fans looking for anime to watch online. Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 — After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. “There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what’s happening in this prison is definitely one of them.” A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO … Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean debuts on Netflix in December 2021.