Taika Waititi is the definition of a multi-hyphenate: a director, a writer, a comedian, and an actor, directing and starring in his latest film, Jojo Rabbit. He’s also a “genius, mentor, role model,” and “great guy,” according to a tongue-in-cheek featurette from the forthcoming Jojo Rabbit Blu-ray release. The Jojo Rabbit outtakes clip features the cast of the Oscar-nominated film, including Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson, praising Waititi’s “genius” and so on. Watch the Jojo Rabbit Blu-ray featurette below.

Jojo Rabbit Blu-Ray Featurette

The Hollywood Reporter debuted a new Jojo Rabbit featurette that shows the cast of Jojo Rabbit singing Waititi’s praises in between outtakes of them improvising and fooling around.

“Taika is really able to sit in moments, even if they are uncomfortable,” star Scarlett Johansson, who has earned an Oscar nod for her role in Jojo Rabbit, said in the featurette. Johansson is shown improvising her dialogue at the dinner table scene between her son Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) and his imaginary friend, Adolph Hitler (Waititi). But it’s the comedians of the cast that have the best success improvising their lines, as shown by Rebel Wilson doing a several-minute bit joking about modeling in Germany.

“Taika’s amazing with actors, he makes it fun as a live experience,” producer Carthew Neal added. “He wants to include them in the process. The script is the base that he works from, but he’s really collaborative.”

The featurette is released with the news of Jojo Rabbit‘s home video release. Jojo Rabbit hits digital on February 4, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-ray and DVD on February 18, 2020. In addition to the above outtakes feature, the Blu-ray and digital release will include commentary from Waititi, outtakes, and three deleted scenes: “Imaginary Göring,” “Little Piggies” and “Adolf Dies Again.”