Many actors get the honor of playing at least one iconic character in their career, but Keanu Reeves has gotten to play three. Not only that, but Reeves will get to reprise all three of those characters in highly anticipated upcoming sequels. In the press tour for the first upcoming sequel, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Reeves spoke about his other two memorable characters, John Wick from the John Wick series and Neo from The Matrix, and answered the question that everyone wants to know: who would win in a fight? The answer is truly excellent (or bogus, depending on your preference).

In an interview with his Bill and Ted co-star Alex Winter with Stephen Colbert, Reeves answered the question that all of us want to know the answer to: who would win in a fight between John Wick and Neo? One: a legendary hitman spoken of in awed tones as the Baba Yaga. The other: a future revolutionary with the ability to bend reality (and know kung fu at the drop of a download). Reeves first answer may have been a little disappointing:

“Well, number one, they wouldn’t fight,” he said.

But what if Neo accidentally kills John Wick’s dog, Colbert asks.

Well, in that case, Reeves theorized that Neo would bring the dog back to life with a little help from the Matrix, and then team up with John Wick.

“No! No. They wouldn’t fight. But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines.”

That is now canon, according to Colbert, so adjust your fantasy fictional character face-offs accordingly. In all seriousness, the two characters seem like they would be pretty evenly matched, but John Wick would definitely have the upper hand in the real world. But the closest we’ll get to a John Wick and The Matrix crossover is with the future John Wick films, in which Reeves’ former Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne stars (though at this point in the film’s narrative, neither of their characters are in a state to fight). Fishburne, however, has confirmed that he won’t be appearing in The Matrix 4, which Reeves is currently filming in Berlin with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Lana Wachowski directing.

You can see Reeves on the small screen soon with the VOD release of Bill and Ted Face the Music, hitting Digital and On Demand on August 28, 2020. See Reeves’ full answer below.