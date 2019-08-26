Anyone knows that taking John Wick’s car for a joyride could sign your death warrant, but you won’t have to escape the wrath of the Baba Yaga in order to get a look at his car this summer. Ahead of the September release date for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate is taking fans on a John Wick Road Trip for the next few weeks. Motorcycle-riding assassins not included.

Lionsgate announced the start of the John Wick Road Trip this August and September, which will allow fans across the country to get a glimpse at the car that cost the lives of dozens in the first John Wick. The Ford Mustang from the first two movies, as well as a Zero DSR motorcycle from John Wick: Chapter 3 will be on display as part of a traveling museum of John Wick memorabilia in the John Wick Road Trip, which promises “a unique and unforgettable fan experience.”

Here is the gist of the John Wick Road Trip event, which runs from August 31 to September 18:

The iconic Mustang from the first two installments of the John Wick franchise, as well as the motorcycle from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, will travel across the Midwest and East Coast from August 31 to September 18 to visit select Best Buy Stores, NASCAR events, and the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game. Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Mustang, escape an army of assassins with a John Wick motorcycle green screen, check out real props from the films, and experience the John Wick universe in person. They’ll even be given a chance to win fun John Wick swag.

Locations include a stop at the NASCAR Darlington Raceway Series Darlington, South Carolina; the NASCAR Indianapolis Motor Speedway Series in Indianapolis; and the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as various Best Buy locations across the countries.

Full details and location information can be found at JohnWickRoadTrip.com. The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum DVD and Blu-ray release date is set for September 10, 2019 following its Digital HD release on August 23, 2019.